Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 2.01%, gains for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4154.9, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 23682.8. The Sensex is at 78137.76, up 1.27%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has risen around 2.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41952.8, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

