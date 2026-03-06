Tata Elxsi said it has launched DevStudio.ai, a multi-agent generative AI platform designed to accelerate the automotive software development lifecycle (SDLC) for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system suppliers, and semiconductor companies.

The platform integrates multiple AI agents to automate and streamline key stages of automotive software engineering, enabling faster design, coding, testing, and validation of software systems.

DevStudio.ai is aligned with ASPICE (Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination) standards and supports major stages of the ASPICE V-cycle, including system and software requirements, architecture, implementation, testing, and qualification, while maintaining end-to-end traceability across the development lifecycle.

The solution enables collaboration between automotive engineers and AI across engineering workflows and can operate on both cloud infrastructure and air-gapped on-premise environments, offering flexibility aligned with enterprise infrastructure and AI policies.

According to the company, the platform is currently being deployed in select programs with global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers across North America, Japan, and India, spanning body, chassis, infotainment, and software-defined vehicle (SDV) architectures. Early deployments have demonstrated improvements in productivity and speed-to-market. Sundar Ganapathi, Chief Technology Officer Automotive, Tata Elxsi, said, The automotive industry is at an inflection point. Competitive pressures now demand software development at China's speed. At the same time, companies must maintain automotive-grade quality and meet global industry standards. DevStudio.ai helps address this challenge. It brings the power of generative AI into the automotive software development lifecycle. This enables OEMs and suppliers to accelerate development while maintaining the rigor required for safety-critical automotive systems.