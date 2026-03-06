Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Mega Mart allots 1.15 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 1.15 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 1,15,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each under ESOP. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,73,00,28,060 consisting of 4,67,30,02,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,73,11,78,060 consisting of 4,67,31,17,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

