Captain Polyplast standalone net profit rises 51.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 69.74 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 51.46% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.7464.89 7 OPM %10.479.31 -PBDT5.954.27 39 PBT5.363.68 46 NP4.152.74 51

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

