Captain Polyplast standalone net profit rises 51.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 51.46% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.69.7464.8910.479.315.954.275.363.684.152.74

