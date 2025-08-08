Concord Biotech standalone net profit declines 26.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 203.99 crore

Net profit of Concord Biotech declined 26.91% to Rs 42.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 203.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 215.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.203.99215.8030.1037.6675.0391.3457.2578.1642.5758.24

