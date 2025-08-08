Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 6.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 6.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 494.99 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films declined 6.03% to Rs 83.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 494.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 474.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales494.99474.47 4 OPM %22.1425.00 -PBDT120.90127.94 -6 PBT110.33117.52 -6 NP83.0288.35 -6

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

