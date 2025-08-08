Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 6.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 494.99 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films declined 6.03% to Rs 83.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 494.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 474.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

