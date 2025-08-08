Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 68.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.10% to Rs 11.33 crore

Net profit of Loyal Equipments rose 68.33% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.10% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.3312.8914.2110.941.601.311.010.781.010.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News