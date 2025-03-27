Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors drops as Trump imposes 25% tariff on auto imports

Tata Motors drops as Trump imposes 25% tariff on auto imports

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Tata Motors slumped 5.23% to Rs 670.95 after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, a move aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.

The tariff, set to take effect on April 3, is expected to increase costs for automakers and potentially dent sales.

While Tata Motors itself does not directly export to the U.S., its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has a significant presence in the American market. According to JLRs 2024 annual report, the U.S. accounted for 22.48% of its total sales, making it a crucial market that could face disruptions due to the new tariffs.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses. The company's consolidated net profit declined 22.4% to Rs 5,451 crore on 2.8% rise in net sales to Rs 112833 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

