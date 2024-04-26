Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors-DVR spurts 0.25%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Motors-DVR spurts 0.25%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors-DVR is quoting at Rs 674.15, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 174.16% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% jump in NIFTY and a 69.64% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors-DVR is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 674.15, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. Tata Motors-DVR has gained around 4.08% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors-DVR is a constituent, has gained around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22174.05, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Consumer goods shares rise

Tata Motors Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd down for fifth straight session

Auto stocks edge higher

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 0.84%, rises for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 5.09%, up for fifth straight session

Zensar Tech spurts after Q4 PAT rises 7% QoQ to Rs 173 cr

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 1047.55% in the March 2024 quarter

L&amp;T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 0.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story