Tata Motors-DVR spurts 0.25%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Motors-DVR is quoting at Rs 674.15, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 174.16% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% jump in NIFTY and a 69.64% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors-DVR is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock has gained around 4.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors-DVR is a constituent, has gained around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22174.05, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

