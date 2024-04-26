Zensar Tech spurts after Q4 PAT rises 7% QoQ to Rs 173 cr

Zensar Technologies surged 9.87% to Rs 632 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 7.17% to Rs 173.3 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 161.7 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 1.41% QoQ to Rs 1,229.7 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 228.6 crore in Q4 FY24, 7.78% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 203.1 crore, registering the growth of 15.47% as compared with Rs 175.8 crore posted in corresponding quarter same year. EBITDA margin stood at 16.5% in Q4 FY24 as against 14.5% in Q4 FY23.

In Q4 FY24, the company reported revenue of $ 148.1 million, sequential QoQ growth of 2.4% in reported currency and 2.0% in constant currency.

US region reported a sequential QoQ services revenue growth of 4.3% in reported currency and 4.2% in constant currency while Europe region reported a sequential QoQ services revenue decline of 1.2% in reported currency and 3.1% in constant currency and South Africa reported a sequential QoQ services revenue decline of 2.3% in reported currency and 2.0% in constant currency.

Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) reported a sequential QoQ services revenue growth of 2.5% in reported currency and 2.0% in constant currency.

Manufacturing and Consumer Services reported a sequential QoQ service revenue growth of 3.0% in reported currency and 2.3% in constant currency

The company reported net cash of $261.7 million at the end of Q4FY24, QoQ growth of 5.4%.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 665 crore in FY24, steeply higher than Rs 327 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations rose 1.09% to Rs 4,901 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY2023-24.

Manish Tandon, CEO and managing director, Zensar, said, Sequential growth across all our verticals is a testimony of our robust strategy and our bias towards execution excellence. Our expertise in managing digital products, experiences, and engagement for our clients makes us a preferred partner of choice. We moved strength to strength in our client centricity journey by achieving our best customer experience score ever in FY24.

We expanded our market reach with the help of our diversified service offerings. We continue to focus on client and employee satisfaction as our primary pillars of success. Our results give us the confidence to continue strategic investments in our service lines and enhance our capabilities in new age technologies such as Gen AI to foster innovation and deliver growth.

Sachin Zute, CFO, Zensar, commenting on the FY24 performance, said, which helped us improve our EBITDA by 640 bps to 17.8% and PAT by 690 bps to 13.6% on YoY basis. Our cash stood at $261.7M and we further improved our DSO to 73 days at the end of FY24. We continue to have strong momentum in our order book which grew by 22% YOY and stood at $698M for the year.

For Q4FY24, our reported revenue is $148.1M grew by 2.4% sequentially and 2.0% in constant currency. EBITDA margin for Q4 stood at 16.5% which is above our guided range.

Meanwhile, the companys chief financial officer (CFO), Sachin Zute has tendered his resignation with effect from close of business hours on May 3, 2024.

Zensar Technologies is a globally focused software and services company spread across eighteen countries across the world. Zensar provides endtoend services from IT development to Business Process Outsourcing, from consulting to implementation. The company is headquartered in Pune, India, our 10,300+ employees work across 30+ locations, including San Jose, Seattle, Princeton, Cape Town, London, Singapore, and Mexico City.

