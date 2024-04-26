Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 1047.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 342.03% to Rs 131.99 croreNet profit of Dolat Algotech rose 1047.55% to Rs 68.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 342.03% to Rs 131.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.64% to Rs 157.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 331.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
