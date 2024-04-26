Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 1047.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 1047.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 342.03% to Rs 131.99 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 1047.55% to Rs 68.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 342.03% to Rs 131.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.64% to Rs 157.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 331.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales131.9929.86 342 331.48241.34 37 OPM %69.7220.66 -61.5063.02 - PBDT95.3010.17 837 220.71163.26 35 PBT94.879.97 852 219.55162.55 35 NP68.055.93 1048 157.33115.99 36

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

