Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 1047.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 342.03% to Rs 131.99 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 1047.55% to Rs 68.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 342.03% to Rs 131.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.64% to Rs 157.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 331.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

131.9929.86331.48241.3469.7220.6661.5063.0295.3010.17220.71163.2694.879.97219.55162.5568.055.93157.33115.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News