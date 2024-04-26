Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 0.24% in the March 2024 quarter

L&amp;T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 0.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 2537.50 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 0.24% to Rs 340.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 2537.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2370.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.56% to Rs 1303.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1212.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 9647.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8815.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2537.502370.60 7 9647.308815.50 9 OPM %19.8120.26 -19.8919.98 - PBDT545.60519.30 5 2075.401919.80 8 PBT471.00462.40 2 1803.801686.00 7 NP340.90340.10 0 1303.701212.10 8

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

