Edelweiss Financial to undertake public issue of NCDs worth up to Rs 300 crore

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services has announced the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 300 crore.

The issue has a base issue size of Rs 150 crore and a a green shoe option of up to Rs 150 crore.

The issue has 12 series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options. Effective annual interest yield on the NCDs ranges from 9.00% p.a. to 10.49% p.a.

The issue is scheduled to open on Tuesday, 08 July 2025 and close on Monday, 21 July 2025.

At least 75% of the funds raised through this issue will be used for the purpose of repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and the balance is proposed to be utilized for general corporate purposes, subject to such utilization not exceeding 25% of the amount raised in the issue.

The NCDs proposed to be issued under the issue have been rated Crisil A+ with stable outlook.

Edelweiss Financial Services, on standalone basis, is primarily engaged in investment banking services and provides development, managerial and financial support to group entities.

The scrip had advanced 1.58% to end at Rs 115.55 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

