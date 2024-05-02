Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 139.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 139.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 439.41 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 139.69% to Rs 32.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 439.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 422.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.78% to Rs 91.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.24% to Rs 1661.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1734.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales439.41422.04 4 1661.361734.99 -4 OPM %11.115.80 -8.578.15 - PBDT52.8825.11 111 153.84162.42 -5 PBT43.8918.02 144 122.86134.30 -9 NP32.7913.68 140 91.63100.45 -9

First Published: May 02 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

