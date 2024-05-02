Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 139.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 439.41 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 139.69% to Rs 32.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 439.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 422.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.78% to Rs 91.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.24% to Rs 1661.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1734.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

439.41422.041661.361734.9911.115.808.578.1552.8825.11153.84162.4243.8918.02122.86134.3032.7913.6891.63100.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News