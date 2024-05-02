SIS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 3137.63 crore

Net loss of SIS reported to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 93.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 3137.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2995.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.14% to Rs 190.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.07% to Rs 12261.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11345.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

