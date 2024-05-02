Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 14.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.34% to Rs 561.75 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 14.14% to Rs 51.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.34% to Rs 561.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 671.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.72% to Rs 134.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 2168.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2459.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

