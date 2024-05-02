Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 47.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.48% to Rs 13363.69 croreNet profit of Adani Power declined 47.79% to Rs 2737.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5242.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.48% to Rs 13363.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10242.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 94.18% to Rs 20828.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10726.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 50351.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38773.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
