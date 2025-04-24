Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 663.95, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.69% in last one year as compared to a 7.5% gain in NIFTY and a 0.61% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 663.95, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24263.7. The Sensex is at 79868.6, down 0.31%. Tata Motors Ltd has dropped around 6.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22424.45, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 184.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 662.4, up 0.55% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 33.69% in last one year as compared to a 7.5% gain in NIFTY and a 0.61% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 38.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

