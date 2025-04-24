Axiscades Tech rallies as subsidiary appoints Anurag Sharma as CEO

Axiscades Technologies jumped 4.16% to Rs 858 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, add-solution GmbH, appointed Anurag Sharma as chief executive officer (CEO), to drive European growth, software-led engineering innovation.

Add-solution GmbH, a Germany-based subsidiary of the company specializes in wiring harness design & testing for aerospace, automotive and industrial sectors. It also leads the specialized drone development and thermal management offering of AXISCADES group in Europe.

Anurag Sharma, alumnus of IIT Roorkee joins as CEO of add-solution, bringing more than three decades of multifaceted experience across product development, sales & business development, P&L management, and the successful execution of large-scale engineering programs.

He began his career with L&T, contributing to a prestigious national project for the Indian Defense. Anurags leadership journey spans global organizations such as Siemens Technology, Segula Technologies, Altran India, Ansys India and Altair Engineering. He has also worked extensively on Digital manufacturing and Smart infrastructure initiatives in the Metals and Oil & Gas sectors across the Middle East.

Alfonso Martinez, CEO and MD of Axiscades said, We are excited to welcome Anurag to our leadership team. He embodies the rare blend of technical expertise and executional foresight that defines Axiscades ambition. The future of engineering value is being created: at the intersection of electrification, AI-driven industrial transformation, and semiconductor-led innovation and he brings these talents to the table.

Anurags track record in scaling engineering businesses gives add-solution the exact leverage needed to dominate the software-defined era. His work in EDS and cross-border industrialization aligns with our strategy to embed deeper into European OEMs R&D cycles. In Europe, the sector contributes 4% to the GDP and is home to several leading premium car manufacturers, making it a highly attractive market. As part of our restructuring, Axiscades is doubling down on aerospace, defense, and engineering services powered by Electronics, Semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence (ESAI). add-solution plays a central role in this vision, bringing software-led scale and agility to these high-priority verticals. We're building a leadership team that doesnt just respond to industry shifts it shapes them.

Anurag Sharma, CEO, said, Axiscades is at an inflection point where product innovation in the domain of electronics, semiconductor and digital engineering are converging to create long-term value. The EDS (Electrical Distribution Systems) industry is undergoing a major transformation, with embedded electronic systems and 3D designs taking center stage. As OEMs increasingly shift towards software-defined vehicles and electrification, the demand for highly specialized, domain-driven engineering services is set to rise.

Axiscades is a leading, end-to-end technology, product and solutions provider aiding the creation of innovative, sustainable, and safer products worldwide in the Aerospace, Defense and ESAI domains. Headquartered in Bangalore with subsidiaries and offices worldwide, in USA, UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Canada and China.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 99.3% to Rs 14.81 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 7.43 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 18.4% YoY to Rs 274.15 crore in Q3 FY25.

