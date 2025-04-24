Dalmia Bharat gains after Q4 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 435 cr

Dalmia Bharat rallied 3.45% to Rs 1,958.80 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 38.09% to Rs 435 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 315 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations declined 5.01% YoY to Rs 4,091 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Sales volume during the quarter declined 2.27% to 8.6 million tonnes from 8.8 million tonnes registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 467 crore in Q4 FY25, up 32.67% as against Rs 352 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA jumped 21.25% to Rs 793 crore in Q4 FY25 as against 654 crore reported in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 19.4% in Q4 FY25 as against 15.2% in Q4 FY24. Dalmia Bharats net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 0.30x during the quarter, compared to 0.18x in the same period a year ago.

Puneet Dalmia, managing director & CEO, Dalmia Bharat, said, The Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience amidst the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. With strong GDP growth projections supported by higher capex allocation and increased disposable income for the individuals, we remain confident about healthy cement demand in the country.

He further added, Having successfully achieved our milestone of cement capacity at 49.5 MnT, we have commenced the next phase of expansion with the recently announced capacity addition of 6 MnT catering mainly to new markets in Western India. During the current year, while profitability remained subdued due to soft demand and weak pricing, I am confident to deliver profitable growth going forward on the back of stronger volumes, improved realizations and a consistent focus on cost leadership.

Dharmender Tuteja, chief financial officer of Dalmia Bharat, said Our cement volumes declined by 3% YoY in Q4, primarily due to the discontinuation of JP tolling volumes. However, quality of sales improved driven by a higher share of trade sales and increased contribution from premium products. Revenue from operations declined by 5% YoY to Rs 4,091 crore, reflecting the continued softness in cement prices. However, our EBITDA grew by 21% YoY to Rs 793 Cr during the quarter due to our continued focus on cost leadership through various initiatives, including an increase in renewable power capacity.

Also Read

He further said, Backed by a robust balance sheet, strong leadership team and optimistic profitability outlook, we are well positioned to successfully undertake the next phase of our expansion.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 17.31% to Rs 683 crore on a 4.83% decline in revenue to Rs 13,980 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dalmia Bharat is one of Indias pioneering cement manufacturing companies, with the current capacity pegged at 49.5 million tonne.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News