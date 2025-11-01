Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 55.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.56% to Rs 145.63 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 55.83% to Rs 32.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.56% to Rs 145.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 111.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.145.63111.5436.0835.7458.0836.5246.4329.7532.7421.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News