J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 27.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of J K Cements rose 27.58% to Rs 160.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 3019.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2560.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3019.202560.1214.7911.09392.35198.94242.8852.65160.53125.83

