Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles update on composite scheme of arrangement

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced that TP Paarthav (TPPL) has ceased to be an associate of the company with effect from 08 January 2025.

Earlier in September 2025, the company had intimated execution of Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy to acquire 26% equity stake in TPPL, a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

In terms of the actual investment in the aforesaid SPV and in terms of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement as sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, the stake of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles in TPPL stands reduced to 12.89%.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

