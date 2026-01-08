Bharat Forge enters into strategic collaboration with Germany-based Agile Robots S.E.

To jointly develop AI driven robotics and intelligent industrial automation

Bharat Forge and Germany-based Agile Robots S.E. agree to explore a strategic collaboration to jointly explore the space of AI driven robotics and intelligent industrial automation. Driven by Bharat Forge's extensive domain expertise and Agile Robots' ingenious intelligent robots and automation solutions, this collaboration will see the deployment of cutting-edge solutions for the automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries. The Indo-German partnership is focused exclusively on civilian industry and manufacturing. To this effect, both companies have signed an MoU to:

Co-develop, set up capabilities and offer bespoke solutions in manufacturing, industrial CPG and logistics space, including existing solutions of Agile Robots for India and Southeast Asia markets develop and deploy state-of-the-art vision and AI based robotic solutions as one of the strategic partners to enable a fully autonomous (dark) factory

