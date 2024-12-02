Tata Motors' total sales stood at 74,753 units in Nov'24

Tata Motors' total sales stood at 74,753 units in November 2024, registering growth of 0.78% as compared with 74,172 units in November 2023.

Total domestic sales increased 1% YoY to 73,246 units in November 2024.

Total sales for Medium & Heavy Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICV) Domestic & International Business in November 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,230 units, up 2.6% as compared with 12,895 units sold in November 2023.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2024 stood at 12,481 units, up 1.45% as compared with 12,303 units in November 2023.

Total passenger vehicle sales jumped 2% to 47,117 units in November 2024 as compared with 46,143 units sold in November 2023.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The company reported 9.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore on 3.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 104,444 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter rose 0.11% to Rs 787.70 on the BSE.

