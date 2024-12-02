Granules India Ltd gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 591.25, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.02% in last one year as compared to a 16.91% jump in NIFTY and a 38.53% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 591.25, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24184. The Sensex is at 79872.83, up 0.09%. Granules India Ltd has gained around 7.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22240.2, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 595.1, up 1.48% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 51.02% in last one year as compared to a 16.91% jump in NIFTY and a 38.53% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 37.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

