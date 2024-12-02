Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.4%

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5721.55, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.03% in last one year as compared to a 16.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 38.53% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5721.55, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24184. The Sensex is at 79872.83, up 0.09%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has dropped around 1.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22240.2, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82592 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

