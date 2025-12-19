Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Defence Bill Highlights Deeper India Ties via Quad, Indo-Pacific Strategy and Nuclear Dialogue Mechanism

US Defence Bill Highlights Deeper India Ties via Quad, Indo-Pacific Strategy and Nuclear Dialogue Mechanism

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has signed into law an annual defence policy bill that highlights broadening Americas engagement with India, including through the Quad to advance the shared objective of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and address the challenge posed by China.

The National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2026, signed into law further states that the Secretary of State shall establish and maintain within the US-India Strategic Security Dialogue a joint consultative mechanism with the Indian government in connection with the Nuclear Liability Rules.

It authorises fiscal year appropriations for the Department of War (DoW), the Department of Energy national security programmes, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the Intelligence Community and other executive departments and agencies.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

