Ather Energy climbs on auto insurance foray

Ather Energy rose 3.84% to Rs 687.60 after the electric two wheeler maker announced plans to enter the auto insurance distribution space.The company said it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary that will operate as a Corporate Agent and offer auto insurance policies in partnership with multiple insurers across India. The move is aimed at simplifying the ownership experience for Ather customers while creating a steady, recurring revenue stream.
Ather said bringing insurance distribution in house will help streamline renewals, improve attach rates and enable the development of EV specific insurance products. The platform will primarily serve Ather's existing customer base, limiting acquisition costs and requiring only modest investment.
Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer at Ather Energy, said insurance is a critical part of the ownership journey and an area where the experience can be made simpler and more predictable. He added that the initiative will allow Ather to design products aligned with real world EV usage over time.
The foray into insurance is part of Athers broader strategy to build an integrated ecosystem around its electric scooters, spanning vehicles, charging, servicing, software, accessories and ecosystem products such as 'Eight70' Warranty, software, and now, insurance.
Ather Energy designs and manufactures high-performance electric scooters. Its current E2W portfolio consists of two distinct product lines: the Ather 450 series, focused on performance-oriented customers, and the Ather Rizta, a convenience-first family scooter line launched in 2024. Together, these product lines offer a total of 9 variants. Ather operates the widest 2W fast charging network in the country. As of 30 September 2025, Ather has installed 4,322 Fast chargers and Neighbourhood chargers globally, including 4,282 across India and 40 across Nepal and Sri Lanka.
On a standalone basis, the company's revenue from operations rose 54% year-on-year and 39.45% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 898.9 crore in Q2 FY26. The company's loss after tax reduced to Rs -154.1 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs -197.2 crore in Q2 FY25 and Rs -178.2 crore in Q1 FY26.
On the market front, Ather's share in India's EV two-wheeler market rose to 17.4%, up from 12.1% in Q2 FY25 and 14.3% in Q1 FY26.
