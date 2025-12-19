Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 280.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.82 lakh shares

JBM Auto Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 December 2025.

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 280.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.72% to Rs.319.90. Volumes stood at 2.42 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 37.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.38% to Rs.573.15. Volumes stood at 2.11 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd witnessed volume of 108.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.90% to Rs.328.80. Volumes stood at 8.41 lakh shares in the last session. Tata Elxsi Ltd registered volume of 13.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.58% to Rs.5,443.50. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd recorded volume of 54.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.03% to Rs.486.50. Volumes stood at 4.04 lakh shares in the last session.