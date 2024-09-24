Tata Power Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 469.5, up 3.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.76% in last one year as compared to a 31.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.34% spurt in the Nifty Energy index. Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 469.5, up 3.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25955.35. The Sensex is at 84969.64, up 0.05%. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 11.12% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43370.5, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 248.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 471.4, up 3.59% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 82.76% in last one year as compared to a 31.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.34% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 57.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

