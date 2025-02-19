Tata Power Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 347.1, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.4% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% jump in NIFTY and a 22.21% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 347.1, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 22940.75. The Sensex is at 76034.18, up 0.09%. Tata Power Company Ltd has dropped around 7.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 11.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30849.05, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 347.95, up 2.2% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 8.4% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% jump in NIFTY and a 22.21% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 30.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

