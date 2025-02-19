CESC Ltd soars 4.02%, rises for third straight session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 133.04, up 4.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.95% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% gain in NIFTY and a 22.21% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.04, up 4.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 22940.75. The Sensex is at 76034.18, up 0.09%. CESC Ltd has dropped around 13.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 11.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30849.05, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 132.48, up 3.45% on the day. CESC Ltd is up 1.95% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% gain in NIFTY and a 22.21% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 21.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

