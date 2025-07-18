Tata Power's subsidiary inks battery energy storage purchase agreement from NHPC

Tata Power Company said that Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed its first battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with NHPC.
Tata Power Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company.
The project, secured under NHPCs BESS Tranche-I tender through a competitive bidding route for Kerala State Electricity Board Limited being the end user of the battery energy storage system (BESS) asset, involves setting up a 30 MW / 120 MWh battery storage system at the 220 kV substation in Area code, Kerala.
The project will play a vital role in addressing peak power demand, enhancing grid flexibility, and enabling seamless integration of renewable energy in Kerala.
It is part of NHPCs broader initiative to develop 125 MW / 500 MWh of standalone battery storage capacity in the state of Kerala, under a tariff-based competitive bidding framework supported by viability gap funding.
In addition to this upcoming project, TPREL is already operating a solar and BESS project in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. This project comprises a 100 MW solar photovoltaic plant integrated with a 120 MWh utility-scale BESS, developed under an EPC contract awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India.
With the addition of the NHPC project, TPREL's total renewable capacity now stands at approximately 10.9 GW, including 5.6 GW of operational projects, comprising 4.6 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind, and 5.3 GW under various stages of development.
Tata Power Company is a leading integrated power company.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.49% to Rs 1,042.83 crore on a 7.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,095.88 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip fell 1.11% to currently trade at Rs 408.65 on the BSE.
