Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power's subsidiary inks battery energy storage purchase agreement from NHPC

Tata Power's subsidiary inks battery energy storage purchase agreement from NHPC

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Power Company said that Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed its first battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with NHPC.

Tata Power Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company.

The project, secured under NHPCs BESS Tranche-I tender through a competitive bidding route for Kerala State Electricity Board Limited being the end user of the battery energy storage system (BESS) asset, involves setting up a 30 MW / 120 MWh battery storage system at the 220 kV substation in Area code, Kerala.

The project will play a vital role in addressing peak power demand, enhancing grid flexibility, and enabling seamless integration of renewable energy in Kerala.

It is part of NHPCs broader initiative to develop 125 MW / 500 MWh of standalone battery storage capacity in the state of Kerala, under a tariff-based competitive bidding framework supported by viability gap funding.

In addition to this upcoming project, TPREL is already operating a solar and BESS project in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. This project comprises a 100 MW solar photovoltaic plant integrated with a 120 MWh utility-scale BESS, developed under an EPC contract awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

With the addition of the NHPC project, TPREL's total renewable capacity now stands at approximately 10.9 GW, including 5.6 GW of operational projects, comprising 4.6 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind, and 5.3 GW under various stages of development.

Tata Power Company is a leading integrated power company.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.49% to Rs 1,042.83 crore on a 7.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,095.88 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.11% to currently trade at Rs 408.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NMDC Ltd gains for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for five straight sessions

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for fifth session

NTPC announces reappointment of Gurdeep Singh as CMD

Afcons Infra gains after emerging as L1 bidder for two major road construction contracts in Croatia

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story