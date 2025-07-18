NMDC Ltd gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 70.59, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.68% jump in NIFTY and a 1.86% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9423.35, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 294.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 224.76 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 71.1, up 1.75% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 7.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.68% jump in NIFTY and a 1.86% jump in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 9.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.