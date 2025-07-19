Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy secures BESS project for Kerala State Electricity Board

Tata Power Renewable Energy secures BESS project for Kerala State Electricity Board

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
NHPC (has been nominated as a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Implementing Agency (BIA) by Ministry of Power), through an International Bidding process, has selected Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company for setting up BESS of capacity 30MW/120MWhr to be utilized by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEBL) for optimizing their excess energy by storing it in the said storage asset. The said BESS asset shall be established at the Area code Substation of KSEBL located in Mulleria, District Kasaragod, Kerala. The estimated project cost is Rs 110 crore approximately.

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

