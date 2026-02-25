Tata Power signs MoU with University of Warwick for grid modernisation research

Tata Power Company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University of Warwick to collaborate on research in grid modernisation, energy storage, and decarbonisation.

The collaboration will also explore industry-aligned executive education programmes, capability development initiatives, exchange opportunities, technical workshops, and joint case study development. These efforts aim to strengthen long-term research capabilities, talent development, and global academic engagement in alignment with Tata Powers strategic priorities.

The agreement builds upon decades of expertise at Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG)one of the Universitys largest academic departmentsand its School of Engineering. The University also announced a renewed focus on energy systems to support the partnership.

Professor Stuart Croft, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Warwick, said, We strive to make a better world through our world-leading research and education. Our partnership with Tata Power marries our academic excellence with leading industry expertise to help advance a more sustainable future for people, places, and our planet. Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power and Honorary Professor at WMG, added, Tata Power is committed to transforming Indias energy landscape. Our vision is to empower a billion lives through sustainable, affordable, and innovative energy solutions, and we are making strong progress toward that goal. This agreement with the University of Warwickan institution with a distinguished track record in electrification and sustainabilitywill further accelerate our ambitions and strengthen the pathway to achieving them.

Professor Kerry Kirwan, Dean of WMG, said, Applying excellent research to deliver industrial and societal impact has been part of WMGs mission for the past 45 years. Our celebrated partnership with the Tata Group stretches back decades and continues to deliver positive global impact across research, education, and innovation. Professor David Greenwood, Director for Industrial Engagement and CEO of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult at WMG, added, Research relationships with India, including Tata, have always been incredibly valuable to us. With the UK-India free trade agreement now in place, it is the ideal time to collaborate on critical challenges in energy, industry, and the environment while exploring new research, education, and engagement opportunities.

Professor David Towers, Head of the School of Engineering at the University of Warwick, said, By applying AI-enabled modelling and control techniques, we are developing solutions that enhance system stability, resilience, and efficiency. Our research spans national, regional, and microgrid-scale infrastructures, integrating renewablesparticularly windalongside energy storage and hydrogen technologies. We look forward to working with Tata Power to translate these capabilities into scalable, industrially relevant decarbonisation pathways. Tata Power Company is a part of the Tata Group and primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The companys consolidated net profit fell 25.1% to Rs 771.98 crore on 9.37% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,948.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.