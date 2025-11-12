Tata Power slips after Q2 PAT dips marginally to Rs 919 cr

Tata Power Company declined 1.59% to Rs 389.30 after the company's consolidated net profit marginally fell 0.8% to Rs 919.44 crore on a 1% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 15,544.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,679.90 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.2% from Rs 1,772.87 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the segmental front, revenue from the transmission and distribution business stood at Rs 10,935.69 crore (up 7.14% YoY), while revenue from renewables stood at Rs 3,613.11 crore (up 88.83% YoY) during the period under review.

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), the companys green energy arm, continued capacity expansion with total operational renewable generation reaching 5.7 GW, comprising 4.7 GW solar and 1 GW wind. During the quarter, 293 MW of renewable capacity was commissioned, including 111 MW of own projects and 182 MW of third-party EPC projects.

TPREL also inked an agreement with Suzlon Group for 838 MW of wind turbine supply across upcoming projects. The rooftop solar segment maintained its leadership, adding 370 MWp during the quarter. Segment revenue surged 158% YoY to Rs 1,133 crore, supported by an order book of Rs 1,116 crore and a network of 644 channel partners and over 2,000 retailers. In the EPC and storage space, TPREL secured major contracts, including Tata Power Distributions 100 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage project worth Rs 299 crore, NTPC Khavdas 300 MW BoS project valued at Rs 521 crore, and its first battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with NHPC for a 30 MW/120 MWh system in Kerala.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director of Tata Power, said, Tata Power has reported a robust performance in Q2FY26 and H1FY26, reflecting the strength of strategic initiatives and decisions taken by the company towards its integrated and diversified business model. Growth continues across conventional generation, clean energy, and consumer-focused distribution. The rooftop solar segment continues to lead the industry with record installations, while our Discoms drive service excellence across a growing customer base of over 13 million. With proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, Tata Power is well positioned to expand its distribution footprint to 40 million consumers by 2030.

Alongside its earnings, the company said it will invest Rs 1,572 crore to acquire a 40% stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV)a separate entity formed to execute specific projectsto develop the 1,125 MW Dorjilung hydropower project in Bhutan at a total investment of Rs 13,100 crore. The SPV, to be formed with Druk Green Power Corporation, will become Tata Powers associate post-acquisition, supporting its clean energy transition. Tata Power Company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The company also manufactures solar rooftops and plans to build 1 lakh EV charging stations by 2025. Tata Power is Indias largest vertically integrated power company.