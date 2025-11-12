Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subros gains as Q2 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Subros gains as Q2 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Subros rose 1.02% to Rs 906.90 after the company reported an 11.86% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.74 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 36.42 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 6.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 879.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 54.64 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 12.33% YoY.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 6.23% YoY to Rs 87.98 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 10.04%.

On a half year basis, the companys net profit rallied 14.22% to Rs 81.57 crore on 7.32% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,758.08 H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Subros was established in 1985 as a joint venture between Denso Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation. It is recognized as a leading thermal solutions company in India, delivering cutting-edge solutions across all types of mobility. With decades of industry expertise, Subros specializes in the design and manufacture of a diverse range of thermal products, including reciprocating compressors, condensers, engine cooling modules, heat exchangers, and key components for complete air conditioning systems.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

