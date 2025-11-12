Advanced Enzyme surges after strong Q2 performance

Advanced Enzyme Technologies jumped 8.42% to Rs 336 after the company posted a 34% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.73 crore on a 26.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 184.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Total expenditure for the period under review added up to Rs 135.27 crore, up 19.2% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 24.8% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 10.8% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 14.3% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 59.54 crore, up by 41% from Rs 42.21 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.