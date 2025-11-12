Advanced Enzyme surges after strong Q2 performance

Advanced Enzyme Technologies jumped 8.42% to Rs 336 after the company posted a 34% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.73 crore on a 26.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 184.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
Total expenditure for the period under review added up to Rs 135.27 crore, up 19.2% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 24.8% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 10.8% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 14.3% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 59.54 crore, up by 41% from Rs 42.21 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies is a research driven company with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics. The company provides eco-safe solutions to a wide variety of industries like human health care and nutrition, animal nutrition, baking, fruit & vegetable processing, brewing & malting, grain processing, protein modification, dairy processing, specialty applications, textile processing and others. Its aim is to replace traditionally used chemicals with eco-friendly enzymatic solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app