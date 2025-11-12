Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advanced Enzyme surges after strong Q2 performance

Advanced Enzyme surges after strong Q2 performance

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Advanced Enzyme Technologies jumped 8.42% to Rs 336 after the company posted a 34% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.73 crore on a 26.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 184.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Total expenditure for the period under review added up to Rs 135.27 crore, up 19.2% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 24.8% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 10.8% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 14.3% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 59.54 crore, up by 41% from Rs 42.21 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies is a research driven company with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics. The company provides eco-safe solutions to a wide variety of industries like human health care and nutrition, animal nutrition, baking, fruit & vegetable processing, brewing & malting, grain processing, protein modification, dairy processing, specialty applications, textile processing and others. Its aim is to replace traditionally used chemicals with eco-friendly enzymatic solutions.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

