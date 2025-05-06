Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.16% to Rs 54.03 crore

Net Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 37.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 80.16% to Rs 54.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 191.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 112.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 142.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

