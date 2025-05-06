Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 26.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.24% to Rs 484.04 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 26.21% to Rs 207.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.24% to Rs 484.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 374.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.77% to Rs 751.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 611.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.22% to Rs 1750.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1365.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

