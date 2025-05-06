Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 26.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 26.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 29.24% to Rs 484.04 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 26.21% to Rs 207.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.24% to Rs 484.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 374.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.77% to Rs 751.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 611.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.22% to Rs 1750.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1365.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales484.04374.54 29 1750.411365.18 28 OPM %84.4783.63 -84.5283.97 - PBDT274.30217.35 26 986.90802.47 23 PBT270.96215.03 26 974.84793.16 23 NP207.03164.03 26 751.25611.90 23

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

