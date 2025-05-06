Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 32.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 32.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 9.16% to Rs 676.76 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 32.70% to Rs 62.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.16% to Rs 676.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 619.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.90% to Rs 168.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.60% to Rs 2387.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2528.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales676.76619.99 9 2387.032528.58 -6 OPM %13.7913.84 -12.0312.52 - PBDT86.0477.76 11 267.56286.97 -7 PBT71.1664.18 11 211.78235.52 -10 NP62.8647.37 33 168.16171.42 -2

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

