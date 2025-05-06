Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 32.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.16% to Rs 676.76 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 32.70% to Rs 62.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.16% to Rs 676.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 619.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.90% to Rs 168.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.60% to Rs 2387.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2528.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

