Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 5.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.84% to Rs 3.87 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 5.48% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.97% to Rs 5.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

