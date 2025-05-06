Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 5.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 5.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 34.84% to Rs 3.87 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 5.48% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.97% to Rs 5.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.872.87 35 13.3111.73 13 OPM %70.0344.25 -72.5066.07 - PBDT1.171.32 -11 6.967.31 -5 PBT1.151.30 -12 6.887.26 -5 NP0.770.73 5 5.105.15 -1

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

