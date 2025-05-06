GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 84.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.18% to Rs 22.39 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering rose 84.55% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.18% to Rs 22.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 5.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 120.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

22.3932.07120.62120.6228.413.494.514.516.233.087.697.696.032.826.806.804.302.335.415.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News