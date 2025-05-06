Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 7.61 crore

Net loss of Stanpacks (India) reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.56% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 29.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.616.3729.2227.384.075.344.283.870.150.150.620.100.050.050.22-0.27-0.050.590.120.27

