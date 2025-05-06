Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 7.61 crore

Net loss of Stanpacks (India) reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.56% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 29.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.616.37 19 29.2227.38 7 OPM %4.075.34 -4.283.87 - PBDT0.150.15 0 0.620.10 520 PBT0.050.05 0 0.22-0.27 LP NP-0.050.59 PL 0.120.27 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 26.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 5.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 231.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story