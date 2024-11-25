Lupin Ltd gains for fifth session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2111.45, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.6% in last one year as compared to a 22.1% gain in NIFTY and a 39.6% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2111.45, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.58% on the day, quoting at 24284.95. The Sensex is at 80244.25, up 1.42%. Lupin Ltd has dropped around 4.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21962.05, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

