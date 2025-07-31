Tata Steel posts 97% YoY jump in Q1 PAT; net debt stands at Rs 84,835 crore

Tata Steel (TSL) has reported 97.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.164.15 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,097.94 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Consolidated revenues for the April June 2025 quarter were Rs 53,178 crore, down 2.9% YoY. For the period under review, India revenues aggregated to Rs 31,137 crore, Netherlands revenue added up to Rs 14,619 crore and UK revenue amounted to Rs 6,096 crore.

EBITDA improved by 10% YoY to Rs 7,480 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 230 basis points to 14.1%. The improvement in margins was aided in part by the companys ongoing strategic initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA per ton was Rs 10,470 for Q1 FY26 as against Rs 9,407 for Q1 FY25. Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 3067.08 crore, up by 29% from Rs 2376.82 crore in Q1 FY25. The company has spent Rs 3,829 crore on capital expenditure (capex) during the quarter. Offering additional details about its capex, TSL stated that the 5 MTPA blast furnace at Kalinganagar is being ramped up successfully. One of the two continuous galvanising lines in the 2.2 MTPA CRM complex has been commissioned. Construction of the EAF in Ludhiana is currently in progress. In the UK, the groundbreaking ceremony held on 14 July marked the official commencement of construction for the countrys largest low-carbon steelmaking facility.

The company's net debt stood at Rs 84,835 crore. The group liquidity remained strong at Rs 43,578 crore, which includes cash & cash equivalents of Rs 14,118 crore. T V Narendran, chief executive officer & managing director: Tata Steel has demonstrated robust profitability across geographies despite volatile global macro conditions and heightened uncertainty. The strong improvement in our 1Q performance on QoQ as well as YoY basis was driven by an increase in our net steel realisations and the planned cost-take outs. In India, our large distribution network with 25,000-plus dealers & distributors and our focus on delivering customer requirements helped us in selling higher value-added products and in creating value from the new facilities we commissioned.

The volume ramp up at Kalinganagar is progressing smoothly and within six months of the start-up of the continuous annealing line facility, we have been successful in receiving grade approvals for high strength and ultra-high strength steel. Tata Steel now stands at par with global leaders in providing next generation lightweighting solutions and catering to advanced mobility applications. We are also leveraging the growing digital marketplace by expanding presence through e-commerce platforms such as Aashiyana and DigECA. The Gross Merchandise Value through these platforms now stands at Rs 5,400 crores on annualised basis, an increase of 52% YoY. Our mining operations complement steelmaking by providing secure and reliable supply of raw materials. I am happy to share that our Noamundi Iron ore mine was adjudged with 7-star rating by the Ministry of Mines for scientific and sustainable mining, one of only three such mines in India.

In UK, we recently had the groundbreaking ceremony for the EAF at Port Talbot which marks yet another milestone in our journey to become a sustainable green steel operations. In Netherlands, our liquid steel production was 1.7 million tons and was close to rated capacity and performance was aided by favourable sales mix and higher realisations in the downstream business." Tata Steel has presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing from mining and processing iron ore and coal to producing and distributing finished products. The company offers a broad range of steel products including a portfolio of high value-added downstream products such as hot rolled, cold rolled, coated steel, rebars, wire rods, tubes and wires.