Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2:00 PM today following loud protests by opposition members. The uproar centered on the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, with opposition leaders demanding a debate and rollback of the measure.

In Rajya Sabha, proceedings were disrupted twice, first during Zero Hour and again during Question Hour, despite efforts by Deputy Chairman Harivansh and later Presiding Officer Ghanshyam Tiwari to maintain order.

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla congratulated scientists on the successful launch of the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite, but protests erupted soon after. Opposition MPs stormed the well of the House, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the session.