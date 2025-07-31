Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton spurts after Q1 PAT soars 221% YoY

Greaves Cotton spurts after Q1 PAT soars 221% YoY

Jul 31 2025
Greaves Cotton surged 13.32% to Rs 239.55 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 220.64% to Rs 33.09 crore on 16.53% increase in net sales to Rs 745.43 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

Consolidated operating Profit Before Tax (PBT) surged 185% year-on-year to Rs 44 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA rose by 109% YoY to Rs 57 in Q1FY26, and EBITDA margin improved to 7.6% from 4.3% a year ago, driven by operational efficiency, strong product demand, and sustained innovation.

On a sequential basis, however, revenue dipped 9% compared to Q4 FY25, even as EBITDA grew 24% and operating PBT rose 62%.

Lower raw material costs (RMC at 64.9% vs 67.4% YoY) and improved cost efficiencies helped lift operating performance.

Parag Satpute, MD and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton said, "Our Q1 FY26 results highlight the strength of our diversified and resilient business model and our unwavering commitment to operational excellence. Our core business continued to be strong & growing with engines & gensets doing well. Exports continue to be a growing contributor, making up for 14% of our revenues in this quarter. We continue to serve key sectorsranging from automotive, to marine, agriculture, construction and firefighting, through a robust portfolio of fuel-agnostic engines, and our genset solutions power diverse sectors such as residential & commercial, hospitality, manufacturing, educational institutions, BFSI, retail, & more. We remain committed to meeting evolving customer needs, with versatile fuel-agnostic solutions, and building a resilient, future-ready organisation."

Looking ahead, Greaves Cotton said it is well-placed to capitalise on growth opportunities in engineering applications and mobility. The company is actively investing in R&D, digitalisation, and global market expansion to fuel its next phase of growth.

Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company. Through its five independent business unitsGreaves Engineering, Greaves Electric Mobility, Greaves Retail, Greaves Finance, and Greaves TechnologiesGreaves combines agility with strategic focus, delivering innovation and enhancing accessibility for consumers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025

